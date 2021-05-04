Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted to experiencing a “brutal” transition to life in the Premier League following his spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Tuchel was appointed Chelsea manager in January with the club ninth in the Premier League but has guided the side back into the top four, as well as the semi-finals of the Champions League and the FA Cup final.

The German was sacked as PSG boss in December despite winning the Ligue 1 title in each of his two seasons in France, as well as reaching the club’s first Champions League final.

“Going from Ligue 1 to the Premier League? It’s brutal honestly. Very brutal,” Tuchel told L’Equipe.

“In France, we play the same number of matches, there are two cup competitions and there are also 20 teams in the league. But the intensity and the challenge of the league is really very different here.

“It’s a whole different level. It’s pretty ruthless, it keeps you at attention and it gets you up early in the morning. There is simply no time to breathe. There is not too much time to sit down, to be relaxed or comfortable. And that’s a good thing, it sharpens your mindset and your spirit.

“This is what I find impressive about this club. Players are aware of these challenges and demands. They are up to the task in the recovery, in the way they approach their work, during the time they spend here at the club.

“This is why it is impressive. We come to every game with the knowledge and the deep conviction that we are perfectly prepared for it and that we can perform at the highest level and adapt.”

Chelsea could yet face PSG in the Champions League final in Istanbul, with the sides facing Real Madrid and Manchester City respectively in the last four this week.