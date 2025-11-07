Thomas Tuchel readying to recall Jude Bellingham for final World Cup qualifiers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jude Bellingham looks set to return to the England squad when boss Thomas Tuchel names his final selection of the year on Friday, the PA news agency understands.

The Euro 2024 runners-up have qualified for next summer’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico with this month’s Wembley clash against Serbia and trip to Albania to spare.

It is the penultimate camp before Tuchel names his squad for the tournament and, while he is unlikely to experiment too much, the England boss is not expected to stick as rigidly to the group as he did last month.

open image in gallery Jude Bellingham has been in impressive form for Real Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP).

The German coach’s decision to largely keep faith with the players that impressed during September’s internationals led him to take the bold decision to leave Bellingham out of the squad.

Tuchel also cited his lack of rhythm given the Real Madrid star had only recently returned from shoulder surgery, but it led to questions over their relationship and the player’s personality.

They have not worked together since the England boss apologised for saying in a June interview that his mother finds some of Bellingham’s on-field antics “repulsive”.

But the 2024-25 England men’s senior player of the year is now expected to return to the fold, having scored three times in his five Real appearances since the October camp.

open image in gallery Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City beat Borussia Dortmund 4-1 (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

Another eye-catching omission last month was Phil Foden, who has not featured since Tuchel’s first camp in charge and has been open over some of his struggles.

But the 25-year-old is showing his quality once again and Pep Guardiola declared “Phil is back” after he shone in Wednesday’s 4-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

“Thomas is so smart and wise and knows exactly what he needs,” the City boss said ahead of Friday’s squad announcement.

“I think Thomas knows perfectly Phil and Phil is playing better and better. England is lucky to have many players in this position and that’s what he had to push and be better and say, ‘I’m going to show how good I am’.”

Luke Shaw has impressed across the city at Manchester United, while Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker are other experienced England players hoping for a call-up.

open image in gallery Danny Welbeck has not played for England since 2018 (Gareth Fuller/PA).

Veteran striker Danny Welbeck won the last of his 42 caps in 2018 but has caught the eye, with the 34-year-old scoring six goals in his last six Brighton appearances.

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler recently said he was “sure the other German will make the right decision” when asked about the potential for the striker to be named in the squad.

Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Tino Livramento remain sidelined, while Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon came off against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday with a hip complaint.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returned from a hamstring injury as Real lost at his former club Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday. The right-back was the big-name omission from Tuchel’s September squad.

England play Serbia next Thursday at Wembley before rounding off the international year, and World Cup qualification, three days later against Albania in Tirana.