Inside Thomas Tuchel’s grand plan – and the reason England hired him

One of the first things England’s young players noticed was how much Thomas Tuchel likes a laugh. He made them feel at ease. It’s an attitude that comes in handy for a question he was always going to get. England’s new German manager was naturally asked about 1966, and the manner of the men’s national team’s only ever trophy victory. Did Geoff Hurst’s second goal cross the line?

“There is still debate,” Tuchel chuckles. “I don’t think so but there was no VAR at this time so it stands!”

As good-humoured as all of this was, it should be acknowledged other managers would panic about saying something diplomatic. Tuchel just goes with it, knowing not to take certain aspects too seriously, because he saves that for the actual work. Duly, the atmosphere around training can instantly go from relaxed to intense.

There is a deeper reason for that, too. Tuchel has spoken in the past about how his mentor as an under-15 coach at VfB Stuttgart was Hermann Badstuber, the father of former Bayern Munich player, Holger. He has always spoken about how the elder Badstuber was the best coach he worked with from a human perspective, imposing upon young Tuchel the importance of fulfilling your potential. So, when Badstuber died in 2009, Tuchel resolved to prove himself at the highest level.

open image in gallery Tuchel takes charge of his first game against Albania at Wembley on Friday night ( The FA via Getty )

It is why one of the England manager’s greatest frustrations is players who don’t look like they’re maximising their talent, which might be instructive with future call-ups. Let’s not forget Tuchel’s time at Chelsea, when he once went up to Callum Hudson-Odoi and patted his dry shirt. Tuchel then gestured to César Azpilicueta’s, which was saturated in sweat, and remarked on “the difference”.

Such an attitude has brought Tuchel here, to a first match as England manager at Wembley that everyone hopes will also be the first step to football’s greatest prize.

The former Champions League winner surprisingly admits to feeling slightly “nervous”, which is healthy. For all the modern will to dismiss international weeks in the years between tournaments, Friday does mark a genuine moment of history. Tuchel becomes the 16th official manager to take charge of one of the world’s first national teams. It is why discussing actual history, like 1966, is fitting in its own way, even if Tuchel admits he has only absorbed the team mythology rather than delved into it.

“In St George’s [Park], there are all the pictures of all the managers and previous World Cups. Of course, I was a little boy, I loved football, I saw these players, the shirts, these names and then later the Rio Ferdinands and [Steven] Gerrards and Wayne Rooneys. That’s why it feels still like an honour to have the chance to be the head coach of England.”

Tuchel’s first pre-match press conference naturally brought questions about the complex nature of that role, as well as the specific rigours of international football, and how tournaments can be different. He laughs as he says he certainly doesn’t need the political elements that come with the job, given that Gareth Southgate occasionally felt like a spokesman for the nation more than the football manager.

“I think we have the best chance when you allow the head coach to focus on football,” he says, pointing out he insisted on being contracted as “head coach”.

“Maybe I can hide a little bit behind being not English and not talk to everything that happens in your country out of respect and focus a little bit more on football.”

That’s understandable if potentially a bit of a waste, given how well Tuchel handled the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich while at Chelsea. As good as he is a speaker, though, the pervading sense is of a coach who is always just looking to the grass. That is why England have ultimately hired him.

open image in gallery Tuchel wants to spend time on the training pitch and maximise his opportunities with the players ( The FA via Getty )

The squad have similarly been struck by just how immersed Tuchel is in training, leading the vast majority of some fairly advanced sessions. All of that is reflected in his very approach to how the team will play, too.

As long as the build-up to this moment has been, and as much as Tuchel himself likes to visualise tactics and theorise, he is fully aware there is nothing like the reality of it.

That is why he is so insistent on being right in there among the squad in training. Tuchel similarly made sure to take advice from senior figures, as well as more experienced players. That is partly why Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker were recalled, as well as to keep egos in check. Tuchel wants the younger players to conform to certain standards, and – yes – ensure they leave nothing behind when playing for England.

From all of that, the manager had a 4-2-3-1 in his mind before coaching the players. Direct work with them has helped him figure out more details.

“What I saw in the last days was amazing, and it was a joy to watch and be part of it. Hopefully, we can transport this energy and this fire... a full Wembley will be amazing.”

open image in gallery ( The FA via Getty )

Tuchel duly plans for England to be led from the front, with Kane much closer to goal. Jude Bellingham won’t be far behind, driving a team playing far higher up the pitch. The intensity will be far higher, too, characterised by the Premier League’s inclination for exhilarating moments; for action. Tuchel may be German but he is very keen on what he sees as a distinctive English style. The visualisation from sessions so far has been of a team that bombards the opposition.

“Without giving too much away, it will be a lot about having the ball in their area,” Kane says. “He wants us to have a lot of the ball in the opponents’ half, counter-press really quick, keep teams pinned.”

Talking about that is one thing, though. Doing it when it matters most in a tournament is something else. Tuchel sparked headlines on Thursday with an interview that relayed his belief that England were more afraid to lose than being brave enough to win at Euro 2024.

He did elaborate a bit more on this later, as he offered insight on when he thinks a team is ready to go. Tuchel was idly sitting around in the build-up to Euro 2024, and found himself transfixed by Spain’s 5-1 friendly win over Northern Ireland.

“I was never watching a friendly match in Spain but I watched the whole match suddenly because I felt ‘Wow, this is the real deal here. What are they doing? This is exciting!’ The stadium went crazy. The difference to the last match of the English team and how they were sent off – half-empty stadium and some boos – it was so, so different.”

He is fully aware all the talk means nothing, mind. “We are on it and hopefully we can prove it [on Friday] and increase our excitement but also our confidence.”

It’s time to get serious, and for everyone to fulfil their potential.

England v Albania, 7.00pm ITV1 (kick off 7.45pm)