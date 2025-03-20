Thomas Tuchel explains what England were missing at Euro 2024: ‘They were afraid’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel maintains England were “afraid” at last summer’s Euro 2024 following an agonising defeat in the final to Spain.

The Three Lions boss is adamant his side can find the missing piece on the road to the 2026 World Cup, hoping to discover “excitement”.

And Tuchel will be able to showcase his vision of England for the first time on Friday when England face Albania, though he remained emphatic when assessing where Gareth Southgate’s side fell short a year ago.

“Not last summer,” Tuchel explained to ITV Sport when asked if the Three Lions had a clear playing style.

Pushed to elaborate what was missing, the German explained: “The identity, the clarity, the rhythm, the repetition of patterns, the freedom of players, the expresson of players, the hunger. They were more afraid to drop out of the tournament in my observation, than having the excitement and hunger to win it.”

Tuchel then pinpointed one area he hopes to improve at next summer’s 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico.

"Excitement,” Tuchel quickly responded. “The view that, that people feel, 'that's the team to beat', that we arrive with a group to beat, that we know already when we arrive, once we qualified, once we arrived, that everyone knows this is the. team to beat."

Tuchel has made a number of eye-catching selections in his squad, including a recall for Jordan Henderson.

Thomas Tuchel’s reign as England manager gets under way in earnest on Friday (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

“He embodies everything,” Tuchel said of Henderson when asked about the culture he is trying to instil.

“He’s a serial winner, his personality, character. He is the glue in every team where he played, and he will be the glue that makes things special.

“So, I’m convinced and when the teacher is convinced normally in school the class gets better.

“If the teacher is convinced about the quality of the class, the character of the class, it’s better than the other way around.”