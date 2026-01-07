Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has branded Benjamin Sesko “not good enough for Manchester United” in a bizarre tirade after the Slovenian striker scored a brace against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Sesko, who joined United in a deal worth £73m in the summer, was disappointing in the first half at Turf Moor but exploded into life in the second half, scoring a brace within 10 minutes to turn the game around before Jaidon Anthony sealed a 2-2 draw for the hosts.

However, Sherwood was not impressed, explaining that he would have “had him [Sesko] off the pitch at half-time”.

“The positive is Sesko scoring. Hopefully he gets some confidence. It’s taken him six months to turn up but I’m pleased for him,” said Sherwood on Sky Sports after the final whistle.

"He’s had a tough run and I’d have had him off the pitch at half-time never to wear a Manchester United shirt again. I stand by what I said, he’s not good enough to play for Manchester United.

open image in gallery Sesko only scored two goals under Amorim but hit a brace in his first match under caretaker boss Darren Fletcher ( Getty Images )

"He’s turned up for one game against Burnley who are going to get relegated. Hopefully we start seeing something different from him,” added the former Tottenham and Aston Villa manager.

Sesko’s first goal saw the 22-year-old make a clever run to latch onto a Bruno Fernandes pass and lash a low finish into the far corner, though it was the second goal that caught the eye as the Slovenian produced a superb side-footed finish to volley in Patrick Dorgu’s cross.

And while the United striker was perhaps guilty of fluffing his lines with a couple of more difficult chances later on, his performance was one of the more encouraging aspects of Darren Fletcher’s first game in charge of the club, with the former United midfielder calling the finishes “two great goals” on “a real positive night” for the Slovenian.

“I was so happy for him. I spoke to him yesterday and we presented a video showing his movement and showing his goals, just showing how it is coming and he needs to keep believing and the players need to get more service to him. He did that tonight and scored two great goals,” explained Fletcher.

While full of praise for his striker, the former United midfielder did label the result “a massive disappointment”, with the club once again missing the chance to move into the top four with a win.

United’s next match comes at to Brighton in the FA Cup this weekend, before a home Manchester derby against Man City on 17th January. Fletcher confirmed he will be in charge for the visit of the Seagulls, with the club known to be considering former interim bosses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick for the current interim role.