Former Gillingham chief executive Tom Lawrence hired by Southend

Southend have named Tom Lawrence as their new chief executive as they prepare for life in the National League.

The 42-year-old, who previously held the same role at Gillingham between February 2019 and May 2021, will take up his new role from June 1.

“I’m delighted to have joined the club that I have supported since I was a child,” Lawrence said.

“Following the disappointment of last season, there is now a swell of positivity building at the club – the future is bright.

“With supporters back in the stadium next season and a blueprint for success in place, the return to league football is our first target. A target that I believe can be achieved at the first time of asking.”