Tom Lockyer returns to Luton to continue rehab work

Tom Lockyer has returned to Luton to continue his rehabilitation, less than eight months after collapsing on the field during a Premier League match.

The Luton captain suffered a cardiac arrest on December 16 during a match against Bournemouth and was later revealed to be “technically dead” for nearly three minutes.

In May, he spoke openly about being “at peace” with the idea of retirement, but did not rule out a return to football, despite it being his second collapse. His first happened during Luton’s play-off final win against Coventry in May 2023.

Lockyer will increase his rehab workload under the oversight of consultants in London and Amsterdam, where he has been completing the most recent part of his rehab at a specialist clinic. But he will not be taking part in any team sessions in the immediate future,

Luton manager Rob Edwards said last week, reported by the BBC: "As we stand Tom is fit and healthy and that is the main thing.

"When there is any news we will communicate that because it is important to the club and globally as well.

"I am an emotional person and I really care about Tom because of what he has done for me and this club.

"He was our best player in the Championship last time and I love everything he stands for as a player and a man.

"Tom is irreplaceable for what he can give us as a team."

Lockyer will also continue to work with the British Heart Foundation to spread the message of knowing CPR and how to use a defibrillator.