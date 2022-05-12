✕ Close Conte: "We are doing a good job" in UCL race

Tottenham host Arsenal tonight in one of the most exciting north London derbies of recent times. Both clubs are vying for a spot in the Premier League top four and this evening’s result could determine who gets to feature in the Champions League next season.

Spurs are four points behind the Gunners ahead of the fixture and a win would see them close the gap to just one point. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Tottenham succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium but they can now inflict their own home win on their north London rivals and take a step closer to the top four.

It is fitting that the final Champions League spot is being battled between such fierce rivals but Arsenal will arguably be more eager to get back to the European top flight after missing out on European football altogether last season for the first time in 25 years. Mikel Arteta’s men have been handed a boost ahead of the game as Ben White looks likely to return to help the Gunners reach the Champions League, as a win over Spurs would put an unassailable seven points between the clubs.

Follow all the action from the north London derby as Tottenham host the Gunners: