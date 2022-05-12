Arsenal travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night to face Spurs in the North London derby.

There is a lot on the line in the match as it will aid both clubs’ bid for Champions League football if they can pull off a win. Arsenal will be even more eager to get back to the European top flight after missing out on European football all together last season for the first time in 25 years.

Manager Mikel Arteta believes the club should be back in the Champions League next season.

“We know that and we have earned the right to play that game in that context,” he told Match of the Day. “We started the season with nine or 10 players out and playing the best two teams in Europe.

“Winning any match is extremely difficult. We are going to prepare for the game as best as can.”

But who will line-up and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm on Thursday, 12 May at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch?

Fans can watch the fixture on Sky Sports and subscribers can also stream teh game on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Tottenham have free reign over their squad exclusing long-term injuries Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp and Matt Doherty.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could see a return of Ben White who has been out of a few matches with a hamstring issue. Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney won’t be involved but despite injury fears for Bukayo Saka, Antonio Conte said the star should feature on Thursday.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Odds

Tottenham - 11/10

Draw - 5/2

Arsenal - 23/10

Prediction

This derby is set to be a thriller with both teams finding form towards the end of the season. However, Spurs have more consistency in their ranks and so should be able to pull off the victory which would see their hopes of Champions League football rise. Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal.