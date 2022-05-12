Tottenham host Arsenal in the North London derby on Thursday as both clubs battle for Champions League qualification.

The fight for the top four has been narrowed down to Spurs and Arsenal in the closing stages of the season. Just four points separates the pair and a win for Arsenal would put them seven points clear of their rivals.

But Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes his side can take the win. “In every game you have to gain three points, not easy,” the boss said. “Not easy for us and not easy for Arsenal. We deserve to stay in this race because I think in November not many people could believe Tottenham can fight until the end for a place in the Champions League.

“Now we stay in the race and we are deserving this. On Thursday we have an important game, a vital game and a north London derby against Arsenal, our rival for this race and it’s another game I want to get three points because it will be very important to continue to have hope and to finish in the Champions League.”

Here’s all you need to know about the crucial match.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm on Thursday, 12 May at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch?

Fans can watch the fixture on Sky Sports and subscribers can also stream teh game on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Team news

Tottenham have free reign over their squad exclusing long-term injuries Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp and Matt Doherty.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could see a return of Ben White who has been out of a few matches with a hamstring issue. Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney won’t be involved but despite injury fears for Bukayo Saka, Antonio Conte said the star should feature on Thursday.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Odds

Tottenham - 11/10

Draw - 5/2

Arsenal - 23/10

Prediction

This derby is set to be a thriller with both teams finding form towards the end of the season. However, Spurs have more consistency in their ranks and so should be able to pull off the victory which would see their hopes of Champions League football rise. Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal.