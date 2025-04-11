Tottenham appoint former Arsenal chief Vinai Venkatesham as new CEO

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Vinai Venkatesham, who formerly occupied the same role at Arsenal, as their new chief executive.

Venkatesham stepped down as chief executive at Arsenal last summer after working his way up the club’s hierarchy, having initially joined in 2010.

The executive spent four years in the top role at the Emirates Stadium in a period in which Mikel Arteta transformed the club’s on-field fortunes amid significant investment.

Before entering football, Venkatesham worked on the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and is currently a non-executive director of the British Olympic Association. He also previously served on the board of the European Club Association (ECA) and will take up his new role this summer.

He joins Tottenham at a crucial time amid growing fan unrest surrounding chairman Daniel Levy and the club’s perceived lack of investment, with Ange Postecoglou’s side struggling in the Premier League.

Spurs sit 14th in the table ahead of a weekend trip to Wolves, though they remain in the hunt for a trophy thanks to their run in the Europa League.

“I’m excited to be joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer,” Venkatesham said.

“After taking some time to recharge and evaluate my options, I believe this is an exceptional opportunity to work with Daniel, the board and all of the staff, to take the club forward.”

The chief executive will serve in a newly created role at Spurs.

open image in gallery Tottenham fans have protested against chairman Daniel Levy recently ( PA )

Levy is the longest-serving chairman in the Premier League and was paid £3.7m last season, according to Tottenham’s most recent accounts.

A protest march was held against him and the English National Investment Company (ENIC), the club’s majority owners, ahead of the Premier League meeting with Southampton last weekend.

Levy explained of the hire: “The club has experienced significant growth in recent years, making it crucial to expand our executive management. I have known Vinai for many years, having worked together in the Premier League and the ECA. I am personally delighted that he has agreed to join our board as we build for success.”