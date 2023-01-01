Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham face Aston Villa in the Premier League’s opening New Year’s Day fixture, which could see World Cup final goalkeepers Hugo Lloris and Emiliano Martinez face off.

Two weeks on from the World Cup final, Lloris and Martinez are set to stand across from each other once again following Argentina’s victory against France on penalties.

Martinez missed Aston Villa’s defeat against Liverpool on Boxing Day while Lloris was rested by Tottenham in their 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Antonio Conte’s side have now conceded the opening goal in their last nine matches, but Spurs will keep a hold of fourth place with a win this afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Tottenham vs Aston Villa?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 1 January.

How can I watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm over on Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

World Cup winning defender Cristian Romero could return for Tottenham, but Rodrigo Bentancur and Richarlison remain out due to injury. Hugo Lloris is set to return in goal.

Emiliano Martinez is also set to return for Aston Villa, who should also welcome back Matty Cash at right back. Diego Carlos and Jacob Ramsey remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Luiz, Kamara; Coutinho, McGinn; Watkins, Bailey

Odds

Tottenham: 7/10

Draw: 16/5

Aston Villa: 17/4

Prediction

The return of Cristian Romero and Ben Davies to Tottenham’s defence, along with Hugo Lloris, should settle Antonio Conte’s side but Aston Villa are still capable of causing them problems. There should be goals in this one, and perhaps another 2-2 draw for Tottenham. Tottenham 2-2 Aston Villa