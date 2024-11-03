Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Son Heung-min a doubt
Unai Emery hopes Villa can turn dominant performances into wins but they face a tough test away at Spurs today
Tottenham Hotspur look to bounce back from a shock defeat to Crystal Palace when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.
Spurs lost 1-0 at Selhurst Park a week ago but responded with a 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. Ange Postecoglou will hope that victory brings some momentum to his team as they seek to progress further up the league table and challenge for the top four spot.
Villa already occupy one of those places. They come into the weekend fourth in the table, level on points with Arsenal. Though it is too soon to call the title challengers a win over top six opposition like Tottenham will take them one step closer to the trophy. Unai Emery’s men have not lost in the league since a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in August, a run of seven matches which has kept them in touch with the top of the table.
Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:
Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa on Sunday, with both teams aiming for Champions League football next term - but the visitors faring decidedly better once again this season so far.
Spurs have been wildly unpredictable, looking impressive in attack and diabolical at the back, sometimes half-to-half rather than even game to game. They sit eighth, as many wins as defeats so far in the Premier League, and the five-point gap to Villa in fourth shows they are already off the pace.
However, a midweek win over Man City will bolster confidence, even if that came in the League Cup, while Villa themselves are sitting pretty top of the Champions League table itself with three wins from three as well as holding their own domestically once more.
However, they were beaten 2-1 at home by Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup meaning it’s just two wins from the last five in all competitions.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s 2pm kick-off between Tottenham and Aston Villa.
The home side are looking to recover from a surprise defeat to Crystal Palace last time out, while Villa are hoping to continue their slid start to the season.
And we’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and updates here.
