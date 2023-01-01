Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham host Aston Villa to kick off 2023 in the Premier League this afternoon.

Antonio Conte’s side required another comeback to salvage a draw at Brentford in their first game back from the World Cup on Boxing Day.

Spurs continued their recent trend of conceding the opening goal, now at nine matches, and must tighten up at the back if they are to stay in the top four.

Aston Villa suffered their first Premier League defeat under Unai Emery with Liverpool 3-1 winners on Boxing Day.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon’s match.

When is Tottenham vs Aston Villa?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 1 January.

How can I watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm over on Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

World Cup winning defender Cristian Romero could return for Tottenham, but Rodrigo Bentancur and Richarlison remain out due to injury. Hugo Lloris is set to return in goal.

Emiliano Martinez is also set to return for Aston Villa, who should also welcome back Matty Cash at right back. Diego Carlos and Jacob Ramsey remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Luiz, Kamara; Coutinho, McGinn; Watkins, Bailey

Odds

Tottenham: 7/10

Draw: 16/5

Aston Villa: 17/4

Prediction

The return of Cristian Romero and Ben Davies to Tottenham’s defence, along with Hugo Lloris, should settle Antonio Conte’s side but Aston Villa are still capable of causing them problems. There should be goals in this one, and perhaps another 2-2 draw for Tottenham. Tottenham 2-2 Aston Villa