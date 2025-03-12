Ange Postecoglou unimpressed by suggestion of ‘win or bust’ for Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou has dismissed suggestions that Tottenham’s Europa League last-16 second leg against AZ Alkmaar is “win or bust” for his project in north London.

Spurs trail 1-0 after last week’s dismal defeat in the first leg and their season hangs on overturning that result in front of their own supporters on Thursday night.

Postecoglou’s side are 13th in the Premier League table and are out of the FA Cup but the manager was not impressed by a reporter's question that suggested his future could be on the line if Spurs go out.

Postecoglou doubled down on saying he ‘always wins things’ in his season season ( Getty Images )

“There’s aren’t many professions in the world where you have to come in and answer questions like that is there?” Postecoglou said. “I’m going to be polite and say we’re focussed on winning the game tomorrow night.

“We need to put in better performance than we did last Thursday. Obviously that was not anywhere near the standard we want.

“We did some good things at the weekend, and some not so good things, but we feel that if we play with the intensity and tempo that we played with on the week then we’ll give ourselves a good chance to progress.

Postecoglou memorably declared back in September that he “always wins things” in his second year of a job, but brushed off suggestions that was a comment he may now regret.

“No, no extra pressure,” Postecoglou insisted. “There’s always pressure there and yes, it’s a big game, but, if we’re successful tomorrow night, it’ll be the same in the next round.

“When you’re in the later stages of European or any cup competition, you kind of know every game is meaningful because it either means the end of the road or you progress, so we understand that, we need to embrace that.

“My view has always been when you’re asked a question, you answer it. I wasn’t making anything up.

“People have sort of used it for their own purposes in suggesting I was making a bold claim but I wasn’t. I was stating a fact. If that doesn’t happen this year, then I cannot say that any more if I’m asked next year can I?

“Maybe we will defy the odds and I do win something. You know what people will say? ‘Isn’t it great that he made such a bold claim.’ People just use it the way they want to depending on the circumstances.

“I will always answer things the way I feel comfortable answering them. I’m really comfortable and proud of the fact that everywhere I have been, I have won things. I think it’s something where I wouldn’t be sitting here if I didn’t.

“Whether I win something in my second year here, time will tell.”