Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tottenham aim to continue their perfect start in the Europa League as they host AZ Alkmaar.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have won both games so far with Spurs handing full debuts to teenagers Mikey Moore and Will Lankshear in the 2-1 victory at Ferencvaros last time out.

Both academy graduates have impressed in the Europa League, along with fellow teenagers Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, and they could be given the opportunity to feature again for the visit of the Dutch side.

Tottenham will also welcome back former academy graduate Troy Parrott. The 22-year-old striker left Spurs in the summer after several loan moves away from the club but has hit the ground running at AZ, including scoring four goals in a 9-1 win over Robin van Persie’s Heerenveen.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 24 October at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Tottenham are likely to rest and rotate ahead of Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace. Radu Dragusin is available again after serving a one-game suspension in the Europa League but Djed Spence remain out. Wilson Odobert is back in training and is available.

Son Heung-min will not feature after feeling “a bit sore” after the win over West Ham. Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson are likely to be given a rest as well, while Richarlison is given an opportunity. Archie Gray may come in for Pedro Porro with Mikey Moore starting in attack.

Possible Tottenham XI

Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Udogie; Maddison, Bentancur, Bergvall; Moore, Richarlison, Werner