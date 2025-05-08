Tottenham book Europa League final against Man Utd after impressive victory at Bodo/Glimt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham remain on course to end their 17-year trophy drought and to win silverware in Ange Postecoglou’s second season after a 2-0 win at Bodo/Glimt sent them through to the Europa League final.

Spurs held a two-goal lead after last week’s first leg in north London, but had been warned to expect a stern examination on Bodo’s notoriously difficult artificial surface in the Arctic Circle.

A firework display welcomed both teams onto the Aspmyra Stadion pitch, but Postecoglou watched his team produce a masterful defensive display in the first half before they struck twice in the second period.

Dominic Solanke made the breakthrough after 63 minutes with his 15th goal of the season, before a cross-cum-shot from Pedro Porro six minutes later all but assured Tottenham of a place in the final in Bilbao.

It will be only the second European final Spurs have contested in the last 40 years and despite a woeful Premier League campaign with the club down in 16th position, Postecoglou can still stay true to his vow of always winning a trophy in his second season.

Bodo boasted a formidable home record on a notoriously quick artificial surface, which was saturated by several sprinklers before kick-off in addition to light drizzle.

An ear-piercing firework show welcomed the players onto the pitch, but Richarlison almost immediately silenced a partisan home crowd, only for his effort shot to be blocked.

Ole Didrik Blomberg sent a half-volley into the side netting soon after from a tight angle and yet Spurs impressively navigated the opening exchanges.

open image in gallery Spurs put on a masterclass in game management to hold off Bodo/Glimt ( Getty Images )

Good work by Solanke won Tottenham a free kick in a dangerous position midway through the first half, but Porro’s curled effort was tipped over by Nikita Haikin.

Trailing two goals from the first leg, Bodo upped their tempo and Guglielmo Vicario was forced to push over a Patrick Berg free-kick before Kasper Hogh sent a header harmlessly off target.

A misplaced pass by Yves Bissouma provided Berg with an opening, but his long-range shot was held by Vicario as it stayed goalless at half-time.

Play resumed with Spurs’ away contingent of 404 fans singing about Bilbao although the visitors were twice indebted to Destiny Udogie for crucial clearances to deny Hogh at the back post.

open image in gallery Dominic Solanke broke the deadlock for Spurs and put them on course for the final ( PA Wire )

Postecoglou then turned to his bench, with Mathys Tel brought on for Richarlison and the first telling contribution of the Bayern Munich loanee led to a goal.

Tel took over corner duties from Porro and he found stand-in captain Romero, who picked out Solanke to stab home from close range after 63 minutes.

Six minutes later and it was 2-0 when Dejan Kulusevski played out to Porro, who lobbed Haikin with what appeared to be a cross.

Bodo did win a stoppage-time penalty after Porro was adjudged to have caught Isak Dybvik Maatta, but it was ruled out after a VAR, ensuring Tottenham marched on to an all-English final in Bilbao with Manchester United on 21 May.