Tottenham have their sights set on a Europa League final but will need to overcome an Arctic expedition as they visit Bodo/Glimt in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final.
Ange Postecoglou’s side made a good start to the tie as they secured an advantage at home last week, but the late concession of a goal, narrowing their lead to 3-1, could yet prove costly.
Bodo/Glimt have beaten FC Twente, Olympiacos and Lazio by at least a two-goal margin in Norway on their run through to the last four, and will be confident of another good result as they welcome Spurs to the harsh conditions of the Aspmyra Stadion.
With the final just a hair’s breadth away for Spurs, triumph in the Europa League could act as Postecoglou’s last chance of salvation in the Tottenham hot seat after an otherwise miserable season.
Follow all the build-up and action from Norway below:
Ange Postecoglou has laughed off criticism from Arsene Wenger about Tottenham potentially qualifying for next season's Champions League and joked the club does "crazy things" to people.
"Well, I mean that's a debate that's been raging for years, like at least the last eight days," Postecoglou smiled. "I've never heard that before. I've said it before, mate, Spurs does crazy things to people. It does, it does.
"You put that club into any sentence or any issue and invariably they all come out and try and diminish as much as they can.
"Why wasn't there an issue before and it's an issue now? What's the difference? I don't understand what the difference is.
"Last year, fifth didn't get you into the Champions League, this year it does. What does that mean?
"There are competition rules and the rules say that the winner goes into (Champions League) and it's not the first year.
"And there isn't an asterisk against it that you have to do something else as well, but it's Spurs, mate, they love it. They love it.”
Now this is a big blow.
James Maddison will be out for the rest of Tottenham’s season with a knee injury, Ange Postecoglou has confirmed.
Maddison was forced off in last week’s 3-1 Europa League semi-final first-leg win against Bodo/Glimt, a result that put Spurs on the brink of a European final later this month.
However, should Postecoglou’s side pass this week’s test in the Arctic and book their place in Bilbao, Maddison will play no part in the final showcase after scans revealed he is facing an extended period on the sidelines.
Predicted line-ups
Bodo/Glimt XI: Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Gundersen, Bjork; Evjen, Berg, Saltnes; Maatta, Hogh, Blomberg.
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Johnson, Kulusevski, Richarlison; Solanke.
What is the Tottenham team news?
James Maddison appears likely to miss the remainder of the season for Tottenham, a major blow with Lucas Bergvall also out.
Heung Min Son is a doubt as he nears a return from injury.
What is the Bodo/Glimt team news?
Patrick Berg, Hakon Evjen and Andreas Helmersen should all be back in action for Bodo/Glimt after serving suspensions in the first leg.
Meanwhile, Daniel Bassi remains absent.
Is Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
The Europa League semi-final second leg is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 8 May at Aspmyra Stadion in Bodo.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.
Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Tottenham’s Europa League semi-final second leg with Bodo/Glimt.
Spurs take a 3-1 advantage to the Arctic but will need to withstand the harsh, unorthodox conditions to book their place in the Europa League final.
The Norwegian club are bidding to be the first from the nation to reach a European final and set up a meeting with either Manchester United or Athletic Bilbao.
Stay tuned for all the build-up and team news ahead of tonight’s clash.
