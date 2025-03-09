Tottenham vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Spurs look to strike back

Players like Son always defy the odds - Postecoglou

Tottenham host Bournemouth in what feels like crunch time for Ange Postecoglou’s side. An embarrassing 1-0 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League midweek has left them with a small mountain to climb if they want to win the last remaining trophy available to them this season, but their crisis of confidence has come at the worst time with the high-flying Cherries making the trip to north London this Saturday.

Andoni Iraola’s team are seventh, just four points off the top four, while Spurs are 13th and another ten points off the pace. The hosts suffered another setback on Thursday when Dominic Solanke, the striker they signed from Bournemouth last summer, came off injured after only just making his return from a seven-week absence for a knee issue.

Bournemouth lost their last Premier League outing, a 2-1 defeat to Brighton, but will be buoyed by a penalty shootout victory over Wolves in the FA Cup last weekend, leaving them with as much a chance of silverware at the end of the season as their opponents on Sunday.