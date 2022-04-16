Close Conte: 'This team is ready to fight until the end'

Tottenham Hotspur host Brighton and Hove Albion in north London this lunchtime as Antonio Conte’s side aim to continue their push towards the top four and qualification next season’s Champions League.

Spurs have put together an impressive run of form in recent weeks and have racked up the goals with Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski proving a fruitful attacking trio. They come into the weekend three points clear of Arsenal having played one additional game, and have a superior goal difference of +19 to the Gunners’ +9. However, Conte has been hit with a blow after Matt Doherty was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Brighton were suffering a slump that saw them slide back into the bottom half of the table, but a draw against Norwich and a win over Arsenal has lifted their spirits as well as their points tally. Graham Potter’s men face a tricky run of fixtures with a trip to Manchester City next in midweek, but the Seagulls tend to raise their game against better opposition and will fancy their chances of hurting Spurs if they can find a way to contain Conte’s potent attack.

Follow all the latest score updates from Tottenham vs Brighton below.