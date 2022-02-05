Antonio Conte will be looking to continue Tottenham’s hopes of ending their long trophy drought as they face Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

After two late signings in January, Conte’s squad is strengthened but Spurs face a side boosted by a couple of potential returnees from injury, including Lewis Dunk.

Having started the season so brightly, Brighton might have valued the winter break as a chance to reset after a run of four draws in five Premier League games.

After their planned December league meeting was postponed, Graham Potter’s side may relish an opportunity to produce a strong FA Cup performance.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fourth round fixture:

When and where is it?

The match is scheduled to begin at 8.00pm GMT on Saturday 5 February at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on ITV4 in the United Kingdom, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm GMT. Registered users can access the free ITV Hub via the app or website to stream the game.

Team news

There has been plenty of good news for Antonio Conte this week with both of his new signings receiving work permits. Rodrigo Bentancur was away with Uruguay until Friday, so a place on the bench is likely, and his ex-Juventus colleague Dejan Kulusevski may also begin his Spurs career among the substitutes.

Providing a further boost will be the fit-again Cristian Romero and Heung-min Son, key absentees before the winter break, though Oliver Skipp is injured.

Brighton should have their own key centre-half back with Lewis Dunk fully recovered after returning to the bench in the last fixture before the break. Potential partner Shane Duffy has also been struggling with an ankle issue but may be fit, while Yves Bissmoua should be available after his Africa Cup of Nations exertions.

However Alexis Mac Allister will not be available. The Argentine tested positive for Covid while away with Argentina and is thus isolating.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Gollini; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Moura, Kane, Son

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Bissouma, Gross, Lallana, Cucurella; Welbeck, Maupay.

Odds

Tottenham win 19/20

Draw 13/5

Brighton win 16/5

Prediction

This could be an intriguing battle, with Brighton’s ability with the ball likely to trouble Tottenham. The return of a couple of key names is a welcome boost for Antonio Conte, though, who will be keen to end Spurs’ trophy drought as soon as possible and may take the FA Cup seriously. Tottenham 2-1 Brighton