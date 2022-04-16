Brighton travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Spurs in the Premier League today.

Antonio Conte’s side are looking for a win to strength their top-four push, after winning their last four league games.

Spurs have Son Heung-Min to thank after his hat-trick secured a 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Graham Potter’s team were seven games without a win before they beat Spurs’ North London rivals Arsenal 2-1 last weekend.

A win for Spurs would create a six-point cushion above Arsenal in the battle for fourth, with the Gunner’s playing Southampton later in the day.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Tottenham vs Brighton?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 16 April.

How can I watch it?

The Premier League clash will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 11:30am.

Team news

Tottenham expect manager Antonio Conte to be in charge of today’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion despite testing positive for Covid last weekend.

Spurs will be without right-back Matt Doherty for the rest of the season after he picked up a knee injury in last Saturday’s win against Villa.

Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga are still sidelined.

Graham Potter welcomed back Adam Webster off the bench for the victory over Arsenal. The defender will be pushing for a start after recovering from a groin injury.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson Royal, Bentancur, Højbjerg, Reguilón, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Brighton XI: Sánchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Groß, Mwepu, Bissouma, Caicedo, Trossard, Mac Allister, Welbeck

Prediction

Spurs have won all four of their previous Premier League home games against Brighton. Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski are linking up just at the right time for Antonio Conte, in his push for the top-four. Despite Brighton’s recent win against Arsenal, Spurs’ attacking options should have too much for the Seagulls. Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Brighton