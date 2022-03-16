Tottenham travel to Brighton on the Premier League tonight knowing that they must take three points if they are to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Antonio Conte’s side were beaten 3-2 in a thriller at Old Trafford on Saturday to leave Spurs six points behind fourth-place Arsenal having also played a game more.

Their north London rivals play Liverpool later this evening so Tottenham know they must win in case Mikel Arteta’s side slip up at the Emirates.

Brighton were beaten 2-0 by Jurgen Klopp’s side at the Amex Stadium last weekend as the Seagulls suffered a fifth-straight defeat in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is Brighton vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 7:30pm GMT on Wednesday 15 March at the Amex Stadium, Brighton.

How can I watch it?

It is not being shown live on TV in the UK. Highlights will be available to watch after the match on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Team news

Adam Lallana picked up an injury shortly after coming on against Liverpool on Saturday while Brighton are also set to be without Adam Webster.

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns, but that still means Antonio Conte will be without Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga. Conte could therefore name an unchanged team from the side that played at Old Trafford, but Lucas Moura, Harry Winks and Emerson Royal could be brought in.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton: Sanchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Bissouma, Moder; March, Gross, Trossard; Maupay

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Odds

Brighton: 9/4

Draw: 23/10

Tottenham: 5/4

Prediction

By Tottenham’s recent record, a defeat for Antonio Conte’s side has usually been followed by a victory, and vice versa. However, regardless of their inconsistent run, Tottenham are still favourites and will be motivated to get back on track against a Brighton side who are on a poor run. Brighton 0-2 Tottenham