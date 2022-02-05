Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton collide in an all-Premier League fourth round FA Cup tie.

Antonio Conte’s side enjoyed a strong end to an otherwise frustrating January transfer window, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski bolstering the squad after each arriving from Juventus, though a new right wing-back proved elusive.

They take on Graham Potter’s Brighton, who will recognise an opportunity to build upon an up-and-down first half of the season by advancing in the cup.

Potter was prepared to part with Dan Burn in January, and will hope new forward recruit Deniz Undav can, over the long term, provide the clinical touches that have been a persistent problem for his side - but he’s away on loan for this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fourth round fixture:

When and where is it?

The match is scheduled to begin at 8.00pm GMT on Saturday 5 February at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on ITV4 in the United Kingdom, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm GMT. Registered users can access the free ITV Hub via the app or website to stream the game.

Team news

There has been plenty of good news for Antonio Conte this week with both of his new signings receiving work permits. Rodrigo Bentancur was away with Uruguay until Friday, so a place on the bench is likely, and his ex-Juventus colleague Dejan Kulusevski may also begin his Spurs career among the substitutes.

Providing a further boost will be the fit-again Cristian Romero and Heung-min Son, key absentees before the winter break, though Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga are now out with injuries.

Brighton should have their own key centre-half back with Lewis Dunk fully recovered after returning to the bench in the last fixture before the break. Potential partner Shane Duffy has also been struggling with an ankle issue but may be fit, while Yves Bissmoua should be available after his Africa Cup of Nations exertions.

However Alexis Mac Allister will not be available. The Argentine tested positive for Covid while away with Argentina and is thus isolating.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Gollini; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Moura, Kane, Son

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Bissouma, Gross, Lallana, Cucurella; Welbeck, Maupay.

Odds

Tottenham win 19/20

Draw 13/5

Brighton win 16/5

Prediction

This could be an intriguing battle, with Brighton’s ability with the ball likely to trouble Tottenham. The return of a couple of key names is a welcome boost for Antonio Conte, though, who will be keen to end Spurs’ trophy drought as soon as possible and may take the FA Cup seriously. Tottenham 2-1 Brighton