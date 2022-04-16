Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur host Graham Potter’s Brighton in the Premier League today.

Spurs are looking to take their winning streak to five after winning their last four league games, in order to strength their top-four push.

Son Heung-Min’s hat-trick at Villa Park last Saturday gave Spurs a 4-0 win over Aston Villa.

Brighton head to London for the second time in a week after beating Arsenal 2-1 at the Emriates last weekend. Before kick-off Graham Potter’s team were seven games without a win.

A win for Spurs would create a six-point cushion above Arsenal in the battle for fourth, with the Gunner’s playing Southampton later in the day.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Tottenham vs Brighton?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 16 April.

How can I watch it?

The Premier League clash will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 11:30am.

Team news

Tottenham expect manager Antonio Conte to be in charge of today’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion despite testing positive for Covid last weekend.

Spurs will be without right-back Matt Doherty for the rest of the season after he picked up a knee injury in last Saturday’s win against Villa.

Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga are still sidelined.

Graham Potter welcomed back Adam Webster off the bench for the victory over Arsenal. The defender will be pushing for a start after recovering from a groin injury.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson Royal, Bentancur, Højbjerg, Reguilón, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Brighton XI: Sánchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Groß, Mwepu, Bissouma, Caicedo, Trossard, Mac Allister, Welbeck

Prediction

Spurs have won all four of their previous Premier League home games against Brighton. Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski are linking up just at the right time for Antonio Conte, in his push for the top-four. Despite Brighton’s recent win against Arsenal, Spurs’ attacking options should have too much for the Seagulls. Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Brighton