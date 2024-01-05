Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pedro Porro fired Tottenham into the FA Cup fourth round with a stunning goal that was enough to give his side a 1-0 win over Burnley.

Prior to the goal itself, it had not been a memorable game, there were few clear-cut chances for either side, with both lacking sufficient quality in the final third.

But Porro drove forward before unleashing a shot from outside the box straight into the top corner to seal the victory for Tottenham. It was a moment of individual skill that was enough for Spurs to book their place in the next round, and a memorable first goal of the season for the defender.

Here is a look at how the players from both teams did in the player rankings:

Just one goal separated the teams in the FA Cup third round (Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham:

Guglielmo Vicario, 6

Kept a clean sheet but Burnley only had limited chances throughout the match.

Pedro Porro, 9

Caused problems on the right and scored a stunning goal to give Spurs the lead.

Emerson Royal, 6

Similar to Davies, Burnley did not have a significant threat to trouble the defender.

Ben Davies, 6

Did not have a huge amount to deal with in terms of the Burnley threat, but was equal to everything asked of him.

Destiny Udogie, 6

Made some important and promising moves forward while remaining well organised at the back.

Oliver Skipp, 5

Made a couple of clumsy tackles in midfield and struggled to impose himself on the game.

Rodrigo Bentancur, 6

Worked well with Kulusevski in the midfield to prevent Burnley being able to launch successful attacks.

Dejan Kulusevski, 6

Stayed busy in midfield with good intensity throughout the match.

Giovani Lo Celso, 6

Had a reasonable match before being substituted in the second half.

Brennan Johnson, 7

Had some good chances, including a well-timed volley, but was unable to find the back of the net.

Richarlison, 5

Put in the effort with running up and down the field trying to create space, but lacked an end product in the final third.

Subs:

Bryan Gil - 5

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 6

Jamie Donley - 5

Ryan Sessegnon - 6

Dane Scarlet - 6

Burnley

Arijanet Muric, 7

The Burnley goalkeeper was quick to come off his line and did his best to keep Spurs at bay and was not at fault for the goal.

Vitinho, 6

Made some good moves down the right and kept pace with most of the home side’s attacks.

Dara O’Shea, 7

Quick to get back and did his best until the goal to keep Spurs at bay, still a good defensive performance.

Hannes Delcroix, 6

The centre-back worked well with partner O’Shea to keep Tottenham at bay and both were organised at the back.

Charlie Taylor, 7

Had a good game before he was forced off in the second half with a shoulder injury.

Anass Zaroury, 6

Managed to get into promising positions when going forwards, but crosses just fell short of intended targets.

Aaron Ramsey, 6

Had a decent game but was not able to have a significant impact before being replaced by Redmond.

Josh Cullen, 6

He worked consistently hard in midfield against Skipp and Bentancur.

Wilson Odobert, 7

He was involved in a lot of Burnley’s attacking threat before going off just before the hour mark.

Lyle Foster, 5

The forward did not have a sufficient impact on the game in the first half, and then came off during the break.

Zeki Amdouni, 7

He was at the centre of everything Burnley did going forwards, and had a moment of equalise in added time, but missed the target.

Subs:

Bruun Larsen - 6

Josh Brownhill - 6

Mike Tresor - 6

Ameen Al Dakhil - 6

Nathan Redmond - 6