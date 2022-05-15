(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Follow live updates as Tottenham host Burnley in a Premier League fixture that could prove crucial at both ends of the table. Spurs are looking to take advantage of their 3-0 win over Arsenal in the north London derby on Thursday night and can move about their rivals and into the top four with a victory this afternoon. While Tottenham’s Champions League qualification hopes remain out of their hands, Antonio Conte’s side have the chance to ramp up the pressure on Arsenal ahead of their trip to Newcatle on Monday.

Burnley are under a different type of pressure, as the Clarets battle to avoid relegation. Mike Jackson’s team have just three matches left to secure secure their Premier League status and are level with Leeds, albeit with a superior goal difference and a game in hand, heading into the final week of the season. Burnley have picked up 10 points from their last five fixtures to give themselves a chance, and they will look to catch Tottenham cold in this afternoon’s early kick-off, just as Brighton and Brentford have done in recent weeks.

If Tottenham do miss out on the Champions League, will ultimately be down to results such as those, so Conte will know his side cannot afford any more slip-ups as the top-four race goes down to the wire. Follow live updates from Tottenham vs Burnley, below: