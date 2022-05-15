Burnley FC strive to take a step towards Premier League surival as they travel to take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Mike Jackson has done a sterling job in caretaker charge after the departure of Sean Dyche, and a win against top-four chasing Spurs would be a significant boost to the club’s hopes of staying up.

With three fixtures in the final seven days of the season, Burnley have a game in hand on Leeds, who sit level on points with Jackson’s side.

Their hosts, meanwhile, also need a win to climb above Arsenal, who do not play until Monday night and remain in pole position for a Champions League place despite derby defeat on Thursday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When and where is it?

Tottenham vs Burnley will kick-off at 12pm BST on Sunday 15 May at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 11am BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Cristian Romero missed Tottenham’s win over Arsenal after suffering a hip injury, and is a major doubt. Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty will not play again this season.

Burnley are facing something of an end-of-season injury crisis, with Matej Vydra joining Ben Mee,Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Westwood on the sidelines, with Jay Rodriguez yet to return from hamstring bother. Though Maxwell Cornet and Erik Pieters returned last weekend, there is now also concern over James Tarkowski, who was forced off early in the second half against Aston Villa.

Predicted Line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Burnley XI: Pope; Roberts, Long, Collins, Taylor; McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Cornet; Weghorst, Barnes.

Odds

Tottenham win 4/11

Draw 23/5

Burnley win 9/1

Prediction

Tottenham avoid a slip-up and put pressure on Arsenal by climbing above their rivals. Tottenham 3-1 Burnley