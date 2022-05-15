Tottenham and Burnley are both in need of a win as they battle for contrasting achievements in this crucial end-of-season encounter.

Spurs narrowed the gap to fourth-placed Arsenal to just a single point with a fine midweek performance against their rivals, and will climb above Mikel Arteta’s side with a win.

Champions League qualification remains out of their hands, unlike Burnley’s survival hopes.

The visitors will be safe if they win their remaining three games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When and where is it?

Tottenham vs Burnley will kick-off at 12pm BST on Sunday 15 May at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 11am BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Cristian Romero missed Tottenham’s win over Arsenal after suffering a hip injury, and is a major doubt. Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty will not play again this season.

Burnley are facing something of an end-of-season injury crisis, with Matej Vydra joining Ben Mee,Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Westwood on the sidelines, with Jay Rodriguez yet to return from hamstring bother. Though Maxwell Cornet and Erik Pieters returned last weekend, there is now also concern over James Tarkowski, who was forced off early in the second half against Aston Villa.

Predicted Line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Burnley XI: Pope; Roberts, Long, Collins, Taylor; McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Cornet; Weghorst, Barnes.

Odds

Tottenham win 4/11

Draw 23/5

Burnley win 9/1

Prediction

Tottenham avoid a slip-up and put pressure on Arsenal by climbing above their rivals. Tottenham 3-1 Burnley