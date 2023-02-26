Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest updates as Oliver Skipp scores first Spurs goal
Follow live updates as Tottenham host Chelsea in the Premier League, with Graham Potter’s side desperate for a win in today’s London derby.
Chelsea have won just twice in their last 14 Premier League matches, a woeful run of form that dipped even further following last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat to Southampton, and face a Spurs side who were lifted by their victory over West Ham last time out.
The result moved Tottenham into the top four and Antonio Conte’s side can tighten their grip on fourth spot with another three points this afternoon, although the Italian will be missing from the sideline once again.
Chelsea’s top-four hopes are slim and defeat would surely close the door for good. It would also increase the pressure on Potter’s position. The Chelsea manager revealed on Friday that he and his family have been subjected to death threats amid his side’s poor run but defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be a further test of the club’s patience.
Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea
72 mins: There’s a break in play as the referee jogs off the pitch to replace some of his equipment which must be faulty.
Oliver Skipp’s driving effort is the only difference between the teams as the match enters the final 20 minutes or so.
Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea
69 mins: Lovely play from Chelsea! They work the ball down the left side with Zakaria and Felix linking-up nicely in a string of one-touch passes.
Felix sends it inside to Mount who flicks the ball into the penalty area for Havertz. The forward keeps himself onside and sprints after the ball but is beaten to it but a sprawling Fraser Forster who smothers the danger.
Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea
66 mins: If Tottenham go on to win this game then they’ll move four points clear of Newcastle in fourth place. Chelsea are languishing in 10th and have no momentum at all.
Harry Kane receives the ball on the right side of the pitch and lifts a cross into the box. Ben Davies is free on the opposite side but the pass is just too far away from him.
Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea
63 mins: Yep. Denis Zakaria and Mason Mount are introduced to replace Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Hakim Ziyech. Will they have enough influence on this game to swing it Chelsea’s way?
Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea
60 mins: Chelsea have only scored 23 goals in the Premier League this season and they’re in desperate need of one now.
Kai Havertz nods a long ball down to Joao Felix who drills a shot towards goal from the edge of the box but his effort is blocked by Eric Dier.
It looks as though Potter is going to make a double change.
Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea
56 mins: There’s a lot of deliberating in between Graham Potter and his coaching staff in the Chelsea dugouts. Denis Zakaria is getting prepped and ready to come on.
Chelsea haven’t responded to going behind yet at all.
Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea
53 mins: Penalty shout! Emerson Royal has been impressive today for Spurs. He carries the ball into the box from the right and lays it off to Skipp.
Skipp looks to lift it into a more central position and his kick strikes Koulibaly on the arm. Spurs appeal for a handball but the referee waves them away.
Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea
50 mins: Oliver Skipp’s goal came 20 seconds into the second half. It’s put Tottenham firmly in control of the game and they’re making use of the lead.
The home side have come out with an attacking mindset and are pushing for a second.
GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea (Skipp, 46’)⚽️
46 mins: Yes we will! Tottenham get Emerson Royal free on the right side of the box and he forces Kepa Arrizabalaga into a low save.
Chelsea then fail to properly clear their lines and chip the ball out to Oliver Skipp who wins it ahead of Joao Felix.
Skipp guides the ball back into the box before unleashing a rocket at the goalkeeper. His effort hits the underside of the crossbar and bounces over the line! Kepa had no chance.
Tottenham take the lead.
Second half: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea
Tottenham get the ball rolling for the second half. Will we see some goals in this next 45 minutes?
