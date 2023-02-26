✕ Close Tough week, admits Chelsea boss, and I have spoken to the owners

Follow live updates as Tottenham host Chelsea in the Premier League, with Graham Potter’s side desperate for a win in today’s London derby.

Chelsea have won just twice in their last 14 Premier League matches, a woeful run of form that dipped even further following last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat to Southampton, and face a Spurs side who were lifted by their victory over West Ham last time out.

The result moved Tottenham into the top four and Antonio Conte’s side can tighten their grip on fourth spot with another three points this afternoon, although the Italian will be missing from the sideline once again.

Chelsea’s top-four hopes are slim and defeat would surely close the door for good. It would also increase the pressure on Potter’s position. The Chelsea manager revealed on Friday that he and his family have been subjected to death threats amid his side’s poor run but defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be a further test of the club’s patience.

Follow live updates from Tottenham vs Chelsea in the Premier League, below