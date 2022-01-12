Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action from the semi-final second leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Follow all the action as Tottenham host Chelsea in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg this evening.
Antonio Conte’s side were resoundingly beaten at Stamford Bridge in the first leg, with a 2-0 loss leaving Spurs with a mountain to climb to reach next month’s final at Wembley. Kai Havertz opened the scoring within just five minutes before a Ben Davies own goal followed in the first half, with Tottenham somewhat lucky to not be punished further. The performance led an infuriated Conte to declare Spurs a “middle team” and stress how stretched the gap has become to their London rivals.
After a serious loss of momentum in December, which has left Chelsea an almighty ten points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City, the Blues have slowly begun to rediscover their form as of late. The drama surrounding Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview has subsided and Chelsea’s emphatic first-leg victory was followed by an effortless canter past Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round at the weekend. Thomas Tuchel is still having to manage several injuries, though, particularly at full-back where Reece James and Ben Chilwell are out for the foreseeable future. The winner of the tie will go on to face either Liverpool or Arsenal in the final. Follow all the latest updates below:
Tottenham host Chelsea in Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Tottenham take on Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
Spurs have been left with a mountain to climb after succumbing to a resounding 2-0 defeat in the first leg at Stamford Bridge. Antonio Conte was infuriated by his side’s performance, stressing how much they need to improve in the aftermath, while the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli and Steve Bergwijn appear to have little future at the club.
Chelsea will be in higher spirits, having slowly started to recapture their form. A torrid December all but ended the Blues’ hopes in the title race, while Romelu Lukaku’s interview saga compounded the loss of momentum, but victory against Spurs in the first leg was followed by an easy canter past Chesterfield and Thomas Tuchel will be hopeful his side can push on from here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies