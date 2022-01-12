Chelsea will be looking to seal their progress to the Carabao Cup final on Wednesday night, when they face Tottenham in the semi-final second leg.

The Blues hold a two-goal advantage from the first encounter last week and Spurs may feel a little lucky to even still be in the tie at this stage after their poor performance at Stamford Bridge.

Whoever progresses to Wembley will face either Arsenal or Liverpool - but that tie will not even play the first leg until after this semi-final is done and dusted.

Antonio Conte will hope his new team mount a response against his old side, but Thomas Tuchel’s outfit showed their strength over two-legged affairs last season as they embarked on a run to become Champions League winners.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Wednesday 12 January at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Spurs will be without centre-backs Eric Dier and the long-term absentee Cristian Romero. Son Heung-min is also facing a spell on the sidelines, while Steven Bergwijn is a doubt and has been widely linked with a move to Ajax this winter.

Chelsea are without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (Afcon duty), defenders Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell (all injured) and potentially N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva (both recovering from Covid). Thomas Tuchel has to decide between playing a back three or four in the game after a switch for the first leg.

Predicted line-ups

TOT - Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies, Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Lucas, Lo Celso, Kane

CHE - Kepa, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Hudson-Odoi, Saul, Kovacic, Alonso, Ziyech, Mount, Lukaku

Odds

Spurs 31/16

Draw 5/2

Chelsea 8/5

Prediction

Spurs might do enough to produce a reaction and get a result on the night, but it’s unlikely they’ll overthrow the champions of Europe entirely. Spurs 1-1 Chelsea (agg 1-3).