Is Tottenham vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final
All you need to know ahead of the second leg
Chelsea lead Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 from the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final and Thomas Tuchel’s side will be aiming to finish the job in the second leg in north London.
A strike from Kai Havertz and a Ben Davies own goal sealed the result in that first fixture within the opening 35 minutes, but Spurs were lucky to escape without further damage in truth.
Spurs have only lost that one game out of their last seven in all competitions as Antonio Conte overseas a gradual improvement, but fringe players have failed to impress, leaving him relying on Harry Kane and Co for the turnaround.
Chelsea have won four and drawn four of their last eight, with just one defeat in all competitions since September.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Wednesday 12 January at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the Sky Go app.
What is the team news?
Spurs will be without centre-backs Eric Dier and the long-term absentee Cristian Romero. Son Heung-min is also facing a spell on the sidelines, while Steven Bergwijn is a doubt and has been widely linked with a move to Ajax this winter.
Chelsea are without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (Afcon duty), defenders Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell (all injured) and potentially N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva (both recovering from Covid). Thomas Tuchel has to decide between playing a back three or four in the game after a switch for the first leg.
Predicted line-ups
TOT - Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies, Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Lucas, Lo Celso, Kane
CHE - Kepa, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Hudson-Odoi, Saul, Kovacic, Alonso, Ziyech, Mount, Lukaku
Odds
Spurs 31/16
Draw 5/2
Chelsea 8/5
Prediction
Spurs might do enough to produce a reaction and get a result on the night, but it’s unlikely they’ll overthrow the champions of Europe entirely. Spurs 1-1 Chelsea (agg 1-3).
