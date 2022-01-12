Tottenham vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final tonight
All you need to know ahead of the second leg
Antonio Conte has held talks with Tottenham Hotspur over their transfer strategy for the month - but now must turn his focus to Spurs’ attempts to overcome a two-goal deficit against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.
“I spoke with the club and I had my thoughts about the situation and this is the most important thing,” he said. “Then the club has to decide the best way to go. I don’t have expectations.
“I am a coach and I know that we have to solve many problems. For me, the most important thing was speak to the club. I did this and now the club has to decide what we have to do.”
Kai Havertz and a Ben Davies own goal did the damage in the first encounter a week ago and Spurs will have to pull out a much-improved performance if they are to turn the tie around and progress to the final at Wembley, to meet either of Arsenal or Liverpool.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Wednesday 12 January at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Confirmed line-ups
Tottenham XI: Gollini; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Royal, Winks, Hojbjerg, Doherty; Lucas, Lo Celso, Kane
Chelsea XI: Kepa, Sarr, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi; Mount, Werner, Lukaku
Odds
Spurs 31/16
Draw 5/2
Chelsea 8/5
Prediction
Spurs might do enough to produce a reaction and get a result on the night, but it’s unlikely they’ll overthrow the champions of Europe entirely. Spurs 1-1 Chelsea (agg 1-3).
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies