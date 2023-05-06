Jump to content

Liveupdated1683391862

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result and final score

Tottenham 1-0 Crystal Palace: Harry Kane’s goal gets Spurs back to winning ways

Sports Staff
Saturday 06 May 2023 17:51
Captain Harry Kane moved upto second place in the all-time Premier League goalscorers list as he helped ailing Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, securing their first victory in five games.

Kane headed Tottenham in front in first half injury-time to score his 209th Premier League goal, one more than Wayne Rooney but still some way behind record-holder Alan Shearer’s tally of 260.

Tottenham’s victory lifted them to sixth in the table with 57 points from 35 games. They are six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United who occupy the last of the Champions League qualification places having played two games more. Palace are in 12th with 40 points.

Tottenham had conceded 15 goals in their previous four games, but there was no danger of that in a flat opening period from both sides that was lacking in clear-cut chances until it sprung to life in injury-time.

Kane started the move that led to the winning goal as he sent the ball out wide to Pedro Porro in acres of space on the right wing and the Spaniard then sent a cross to the back post, leaving the striker to head the ball in.

Tottenham hit the crossbar before that from a Cristian Romero header and dominated the second half in terms of possession, as Son Heung-min wasted a superb chance to make it 2-0 but could not beat Sam Johnstone in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Kane's goal takes Spurs up to sixth in the table and six points off the top four while Palace drop to 12th in the standings. Mason's side face Aston Villa in their next game whereas the Eagles host Bournemouth.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham were slightly more dominant in the first half of this game as they enjoyed a lot more of the ball. It was fairly quiet at both ends for the majority of the half as Spurs and Palace defended with a lot of numbers. Kane did manage to break the deadlock just before the half-time whistle as he managed to get on the end of Porro's cross at the back post, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead at the break. Forster did not need to do much in the second period as Tottenham saw the game through with ease, securing a one-goal victory.

