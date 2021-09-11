Tottenham may be the only Premier League club with a 100% record so far, but with a number of key players likely to be absent, they’re set for a big test on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

Nuno Espirito Santo will have a selection dilemma on his hands, especially so in defence, with South American stars Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez both unavailable due to red list quarantine rules.

The pair’s absence could open to door for Joe Rodon to make his first appearance of the season, after recently overcoming an injury.

Issues remain too for Heung-min Son, who picked up a knock during the international break while playing for South Korea.

All of this disruption offers Palace a huge opportunity to try and earn their first win under new manager Patrice Viera, with the Eagles making a modest start to their Premier League campaign.

Here’s how you can watch all the action from Selhurst Park this weekend.

When is it?

The Premier League match takes place on Saturday 11th September at 12:30pm.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11:30am. BT Sport subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app.

What is the team news?

Palace new boy Michael Olise could be available for selection after joining the club from Reading this summer.

A back injury had previously ruled the 19-year-old out of action, but a two week international break may have been enough time for the midfielder to make a full recovery.

Luka Milivojevic has also been recovering from a set back over the international break, raising hopes within the club that he will be able to make his first appearance of the season on Saturday.

Spurs, meanwhile, have fallen victim to the South American travel rules, as Giovanni Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez will not be available for selection after linking up with the Argentinian and Colombian squad’s respectively.

Heung-min Son also picked up a slight calf injury while on international duty for South Korea, making him a doubt for the Palace trip.

Predicted line ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Mitchell, Guehi, Kouyate, Ward; Ayew, Gallagher, McArthur; Zaha, Benteke

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Rodon, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Skipp, Alli; Bergwijn, Kane, Moura

Odds

Crystal Palace win: 10/3

Tottenham win: 17/20

Draw: 12/5

Prediction

Spurs may be low on goals so far, but they have balanced that out by remaining solid and compact defensively.

Palace, by contrast, will be boosted by home advantage as well as their encouraging display at the Olympic Stadium last time out.

With that, and Tottenham’s player shortage in mind, all signs point to a draw.

Crystal Palace 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1