Thomas Frank responds to speculation over Tottenham’s pursuit of Eberechi Eze

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank remained tight-lipped on the club’s pursuit of Eberechi Eze after they entered talks with Crystal Palace over a potential transfer for the England attacker, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs have held a long-standing interest in Eze, dating back to his time at QPR, but he subsequently signed for Palace in 2020.

Eze has since developed into one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League and Tottenham have set his sights on landing the 27-year-old before the summer transfer window closes.

But asked directly about Eze ahead of Wednesday’s Super Cup clash with Paris Saint-Germain, Frank, leading Spurs in his first match in charge, said: “I think there are a lot of good players out there.

“There are also a few from the PSG team but I don’t think we can buy them right now.

“So in general, players in or players out, I always speaking about something that is done or not done. In general, I will speak about my own players.”

open image in gallery Eberechi Eze scored 14 times and produced 11 assists in 43 appearances last season (Adam Davy/PA)

Frank is in need of creativity, though, after chief playmaker James Maddison recently ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and with fellow midfielder Dejan Kulusevski still sidelined for the foreseeable future after his own knee surgery.

After a failed pursuit of Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White last month, Spurs have this week ramped up their transfer activity, opening talks with Manchester City on Monday over the signing of versatile attacker Savinho and now in discussions with Palace over Eze.

open image in gallery James Maddison recently ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Eze has two years left on his contract at Selhurst Park and has helped the club to FA Cup and Community Shield success during recent months, the latter triumph achieved via a penalty shootout win over Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday.

PA understands a release clause in the region of £68million remains active in Eze’s current terms, but is set to expire on Friday.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will activate the clause or attempt to negotiate a more favourable deal, but the Europa League champions are determined to sign Eze, who scored 14 times and produced 11 assists in 43 appearances during the 2024-25 season.