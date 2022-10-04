Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Antonio Conte will hope his Tottenham Hotspur team show more attacking quality in midweek than they did at the weekend, in suffering a derby defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League.

This time around it’s Champions League action and a trip to Eintracht Frankfurt, with the sides locked on points in Group D as they head into back-to-back fixtures against each other.

Last season, the Bundesliga club triumphed in the Europa League final on penalties to earn their spot in this competition - they are currently sixth in their domestic table, with Spurs third in their own.

Harry Kane and Co will be hoping to find winning ways again after also losing late on to Sporting CP in their last European outing.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 4 October.

Where can I watch the game?

Spurs’ trip to Germany will be broadcast in the UK live on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Defenders Jerome Onguene and Almamy Toure are both likely absentees for the German side, while Kristijan Jakic is a doubt after suffering an injury while away with Croatia.

Spurs are missing Lucas Moura and Ben Davies, while Antonio Conte will give Dejan Kulusevski every chance to prove his fitness after he missed the weekend defeat.

Predicted line-ups

EIN - Trapp, Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka, Knauff, Rode, Sow, Pellegrini, Lindstrom, Gotze, Muani

TOT - Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sessegnon, Richarlison, Kane, Son

Odds

Eintracht 45/17

Draw 11/4

Spurs 15/13

Prediction

Spurs to have enough to come away with a very valuable win on the road. Eintracht 1-2 Tottenham.