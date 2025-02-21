Tottenham’s route to Europa League final revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur will face AZ Alkmaar in the last-16 of the Europa League as their route to the final emerged after Friday’s draw.

Spurs finished an impressive fourth in the new and extended group phase of the competition, meaning they were seeded for the draw in Nyon.

Despite their poor form domestically, Ange Postecoglou’s team finished the group phase strongly with victories over Hoffenheim and Elfsborg.

Tottenham’s last involvement in the competition, in 2020-21, saw them reach the last-16 where they were knocked out by Dinamo Zagreb.

Let’s see how Tottenham could make the final in Bilbao on 21 May.

Who will Tottenham face in the last 16?

AZ Alkmaar defeated Galatasaray in the knockout phase play-offs, 6-3 on aggregate.

What is Tottenham’s route to the final?

The draw also confirmed the entirety of the Europa League knockout bracket.

Tottenham know that if they beat AZ Alkmaar in the last-16, they will face either Ajax or Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals. The first leg would be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Should Spurs make it to the semi-finals, they will face either Viktoria Plzen, Lazio, Bodo/Glimt or Olympiacos. The first leg would be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The final is on 21 May at the San Mames in Bilbao.

Tottenham are eyeing a spot in the Europa League final on 21 May ( Getty Images )

When will Tottenham play their last-16 tie?

Tottenham will play the first leg of their last-16 match away from home at AZ Alkmaar on 6 March and then the second leg at Tottenham Hotspur stadium on 13 March.

Europa League last 16 draw in full

Bodo/Glimt vs Olympiacos

Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio

AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham

Real Sociedad vs Man Utd

Fenerbahce vs Rangers

FSCB vs Lyon

Roma vs Athletic Club

What are the Europa League knockout matchdays?

Round of 16: 6 & 13 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 10 & 17 April 2025

Semi-finals: 1 May & 8 May 2025

Final: 21 May 2025 (San Memes, Bilbao)