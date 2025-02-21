Champions League draw LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa learn last-16 opponents and route to the final

Guardiola admits 'the best team won' after Champions League exit

The Champions League knockout stage draw takes place this morning with Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa set to learn their last-16 opponents.

Midweek saw the conclusion of eight intriguing play-off ties across the continent, with Real Madrid’s impressive dismantling of Manchester City a notable result as the kings of the competition look to retain their crown.

PSG’s 10-0 aggregate demolition of Brest caught the eye alongside PSV’s deserved win over Juventus, while Celtic’s last-minute elimination at the hands of Bayern Munich proved that drama is still alive in Europe’s premier cup competition.

And today the eight play-off winners will learn which of the eight automatic qualifiers they face, with some potentially fascinating fixtures on the cards in Nyon.

Follow all the latest build-up and updates from Nyon below: