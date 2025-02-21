Champions League draw LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa learn last-16 opponents and route to the final
The three Premier League sides will learn who they face in the round of 16, as well as their potential opponents in the quarter-finals and semi-finals
The Champions League knockout stage draw takes place this morning with Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa set to learn their last-16 opponents.
Midweek saw the conclusion of eight intriguing play-off ties across the continent, with Real Madrid’s impressive dismantling of Manchester City a notable result as the kings of the competition look to retain their crown.
PSG’s 10-0 aggregate demolition of Brest caught the eye alongside PSV’s deserved win over Juventus, while Celtic’s last-minute elimination at the hands of Bayern Munich proved that drama is still alive in Europe’s premier cup competition.
And today the eight play-off winners will learn which of the eight automatic qualifiers they face, with some potentially fascinating fixtures on the cards in Nyon.
Follow all the latest build-up and updates from Nyon below:
Who could Arsenal face in the last-16?
After Feyenoord eliminated Milan and PSV beat Juventus, the Gunners now know that they will face one of the two Dutch sides in the next round.
Who Aston Villa could face in Champions League last-16
Aston Villa will play either Borussia Dortmund or Club Brugge in the last-16.
Brugge dumped out Europa League winners and dark horses Atalanta in the shock of the play-off rounds, while Dortmund were 3-0 up over Sporting and required a goalless draw against the Portuguese side to advance.
Who Liverpool could face in the last-16
Liverpool will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica in the round of 16.
The Parisians trashed Brest 10-0 on aggregate in an all-French clash, while Benfica won a thrilling tie against Monaco to advance.
Celtic suffer heartbreaking Champions League exit as Bayern sneak into last-16
Celtic suffered the cruellest of Champions League exits after Alphonso Davies scrambled an equaliser for Bayern Munich in the final minute of stoppage time in the Allianz Arena.
The Scottish champions looked set to take the play-off into extra time after Nicolas Kuhn put them ahead in the second half from the latest in a series of good chances they created.
Bayern belatedly exerted some sustained pressure and it paid off deep into four minutes added on.
Kasper Schmeichel made a good stop from Leon Goretzka's header but Davies scrambled home from close range as he tackled Cameron Carter-Vickers.
Manchester City’s predictable Champions League humbling leaves Pep Guardiola with sobering realisation
The stuff of boyhood dreams for Kylian Mbappe but the continuation of Manchester City’s altogether newer nightmare and the confirmation of how far and how fast they have fallen. For Mbappe, his first great European evening at the Bernabeu yielded a hat-trick for the club he supported as a child. But, two years after winning the Champions League, City are out of it while Club Brugge remain in it. It has been a shocking fall from grace. And yet there was nothing surprising about elimination to Real Madrid: not to anyone who has watched their season. A 13th defeat in 26 games, a fourth in their last four away in Europe, was inevitable from the moment Mbappe lobbed Real ahead.
For Pep Guardiola, there was no remontada, no comeback for the ages, nothing to rescue City’s worst season in the Champions League for a dozen years or his poorest as a manager. There was just a defeat that was as comprehensive as it was predictable. City have had hard-luck stories in many of their Champions League exits. This wasn’t one of them. They were outclassed, the match stripped of its tension from the start.
When is the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals?
From the knockout play-offs onwards the tournament is a bracket, so potential opponents in the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals were also pre-determined by pairings that were set according to league positions.
Once again, the bracket was set after the end of the league phase, so teams already know potential opponents.
The last-16 draw will lay out this bracket in full on Friday, with a further draw on the day to determine the order of the matches (i.e. who plays at home in each leg).
How the Champions League last-16 draw will pan out
Based on the seedings, the draw will determine the following ties:
PSG - to play Liverpool or Barcelona
Benfica - to play Liverpool or Barcelona
PSV - to play Arsenal or Inter
Feyenoord - to play Arsenal or Inter
Real Madrid - to play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich - to play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge - to play Lille or Aston Villa
Borussia Dortmund - to play Lille or Aston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain sweep past Brest as Juventus crash out of Champions League
A round-up of the action from Wednesday...
Paris Saint-Germain hammered Brest 7-0 at the Parc des Princes to cruise into the last 16 with a 10-0 aggregate victory.
Seven different players were on the scoresheet as PSG recorded their biggest win in European competition in advancing to meet either Liverpool or Barcelona, the top two clubs from the league phase.
And Ryan Flamingo scored an extra-time winner for PSV Eindhoven as they dumped out Juventus with a spectacular 3-1 second-leg win to go through 4-3 on aggregate.
Paris Saint-Germain sweep past Brest as Juventus crash out of Champions League
Which teams have qualified for the Champions League last 16?
The teams who finished in the top eight of the competition's new league phase table automatically qualified for the last 16.
Uefa paired off every team based on their first-phase league position into a predetermined bracket, which will affect who they can face in the round of 16.
According to the new rules, the seeded sides will all play the second legs of their ties at home.
Seeded:
- Liverpool
- Barcelona
- Arsenal
- Inter Milan
- Atletico Madrid
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Lille
- Aston Villa
Unseeded:
- Bayern Munich
- Feyenoord
- Benfica
- Club Brugge
- Real Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund
- PSG
- PSV
When is the draw for the Champions League last 16?
The draw for the next rounds of the Champions League takes place at 11am GMT on Friday, 21 February at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
How can I watch the Champions League draw?
The draw will be streamed live on Uefa’s website and, in the UK, on TNT Sports.
