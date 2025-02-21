Champions League fixture dates for Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa confirmed
The last 16 first legs will be played on 4 and 5 March, with the return legs on 11 and 12 March
The fixture schedule for the Champions League last-16 has been confirmed after Friday’s draw.
Arsenal travel to PSV and Aston Villa visit Club Brugge on Tuesday 4 March before Liverpool take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday 5 March.
The return legs take place the following week, with Liverpool facing PSG at Anfield on Tuesday 11 March and Arsenal and Aston Villa playing at home on Wednesday 12 March.
On the weekend in between, Liverpool welcome the Premier League’s bottom club Southampton on Saturday 8 March, the same day as Villa’s away match at Brentford.
Arsenal go to Old Trafford to play Manchester United on Sunday 9 March, with Ruben Amorim’s side travelling to Real Sociedad for the first leg of their Europa League tie on Thursday 6 March.
With the Champions League fixtures now confirmed for the last-16, here’s a look at the schedule.
Champions League last-16 fixtures (all times BST)
Tuesday 4 March
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa - 5:45pm
Borussia Dortmund vs Lille - 8:00pm
PSV vs Arsenal - 8:00pm
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid - 8:00pm
Wednesday 5 March
Feyenoord vs Inter - 5:45pm
Bayern Munich vs Leverkusen - 8:00pm
Benfica vs Barcelona - 8:00pm
Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool - 8:00pm
Tuesday 11 March
Barcelona vs Benfica - 5:45pm
Inter vs Feyenoord - 8:00pm
Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich - 8:00pm
Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain - 8:00pm
Wednesday 12 March
Lille vs Borussia Dortmund - 5:45pm
Arsenal vs PSV - 8:00pm
Aston Villa vs Club Brugge - 8:00pm
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid - 8:00pm
Other key Champions League dates
Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April 2025
Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May 2025
Final: 31 May 2025 (Allianz Arena, Munich)
