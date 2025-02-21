Jump to content
Champions League fixture dates for Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa confirmed

The last 16 first legs will be played on 4 and 5 March, with the return legs on 11 and 12 March

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 21 February 2025 16:09 GMT
Liverpool face Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16
Liverpool face Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 (Getty Images)

The fixture schedule for the Champions League last-16 has been confirmed after Friday’s draw.

Arsenal travel to PSV and Aston Villa visit Club Brugge on Tuesday 4 March before Liverpool take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday 5 March.

The return legs take place the following week, with Liverpool facing PSG at Anfield on Tuesday 11 March and Arsenal and Aston Villa playing at home on Wednesday 12 March.

On the weekend in between, Liverpool welcome the Premier League’s bottom club Southampton on Saturday 8 March, the same day as Villa’s away match at Brentford.

Arsenal go to Old Trafford to play Manchester United on Sunday 9 March, with Ruben Amorim’s side travelling to Real Sociedad for the first leg of their Europa League tie on Thursday 6 March.

With the Champions League fixtures now confirmed for the last-16, here’s a look at the schedule.

Champions League last-16 fixtures (all times BST)

Tuesday 4 March

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa - 5:45pm

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille - 8:00pm

PSV vs Arsenal - 8:00pm

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid - 8:00pm

Wednesday 5 March

Feyenoord vs Inter - 5:45pm

Bayern Munich vs Leverkusen - 8:00pm

Benfica vs Barcelona - 8:00pm

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool - 8:00pm

Tuesday 11 March

Barcelona vs Benfica - 5:45pm

Inter vs Feyenoord - 8:00pm

Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich - 8:00pm

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain - 8:00pm

Wednesday 12 March

Lille vs Borussia Dortmund - 5:45pm

Arsenal vs PSV - 8:00pm

Aston Villa vs Club Brugge - 8:00pm

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid - 8:00pm

Other key Champions League dates

Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April 2025

Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May 2025

Final: 31 May 2025 (Allianz Arena, Munich)

