Who could Tottenham draw in Europa League last-16?

Tottenham Hotspur’s unpredictable season will feature knockout football in the Europa League after Spurs claimed a top-eight place.

Ange Postecoglou’s side sit 15th in the Premier League but the Europa League offers them the chance to end their long trophy drought, and Spurs should stand as one of the favourites when their injury crisis clears.

After winning their first three Europa League fixtures this season, Spurs wobbled and suffered defeat to Galatasaray before dropping points against Roma and Rangers. But a win over Hoffenheim, followed by three points again Elfsborg got Tottenham over the line.

What has been a difficult season for Tottenham could still end with a trophy but their fate now rests on Friday’s knockout draw.

The four clubs Tottenham United could face in Europa League last-16

After finishing the league phase as the fourth seed, Tottenham progress directly through to the last-16.

While Friday’s draw will determine the exact position of the teams in the bracket, Tottenham know they will face one of the following teams in the last-16:

13th: Real Sociedad

14th: Galatasaray

19th: AZ Alkmaar

20th: Midtjylland

In the play-off rounds, 13th or 14th will play one of 19th or 20th, and vice versa. Tottenham will play the winner of one of those ties, to be revealed in Friday’s draw.

Here’s the full list of the potential last-16 matches:

1st/2nd to play 15th/16th/17th/18th – Lazio/Athletic Club to play Roma/Viktoria Plzen/Ferencvaros/Porto

3rd/4th to play 13th/14th/19th/20th – Manchester United/Tottenham to play Real Sociedad/Galatasaray/AZ Alkmaar/Midtjylland

5th/6th to play 11th/12th/21st/22nd – Frankfurt/Lyon to play FCSB/Ajax/Union SG/PAOK

7th/8th to play 9th/10th/23rd/24th – Olympiacos/Rangers to play Bodo/Glimt/Anderlecht/Twente/Fenerbahce

When will Tottenham’s opponents play their Europa League play-off?

The Europa League play-offs take place across 13 and 20 February. As the seeded teams in the play-off draw, Real Sociedad and Galatasaray will play the second legs at home.

Here’s the full list of potential play-off ties, to be drawn on Friday:

9th/10th to play 23rd/24th - Bodo/Glimt/Anderlecht vs Twente/Fenerbahce

11th/12th to play 21st/22nd - FCSB/Ajax vs Union SG/PAOK

13th/14th to play 19th/20th - Real Sociedad/Galatasaray vs AZ Alkmaar/Midtjylland

15th/16th to play 17th/18th - Roma/Viktoria Plzen vs Ferencvaros/Porto

When will Tottenham play their last-16 Europa League tie?

The Europa League last-16 takes place across 6 and 13 March. As the seeded team, Tottenham will be home in the second leg.