Tottenham aim to banish any lingering negative feeling after being upset by Middlesbrough in the FA Cup when they host Everton tonight.

The Toffees used the cup to good effect, easing past Boreham Wood thanks to a double from Salomon Rondon.

With just a point between Frank Lampard’s side and the drop zone, Everton must pick up points with a sense of urgency to avoid a relegation scrap come the end of the season.

While Antonio Conte still harbours hope of inspiring some consistency and a late charge towards a top four finish.

When and where is it?

The match will kick-off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 7 March at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage due to begin at 19:00 GMT.

Team news

Spurs welcome back Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura from injury and both will be pushing for a start after the mixed form shown in their absence. Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are set to miss out once again.

Lucas’ return could see Dejan Kulusevski revert to a wing-back role in place of Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal.

Mykolenko is looking to shake off a dead leg which forced him out of the game against Boreham Wood.

Ben Godfrey (thigh) is setill out, joining the likes of Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina and Demarai Gray (illness) on the sidelines.

Andre Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could play some part though. While Donny van de Beek, ex-Spurs man Dele Alli and Anwar El Ghazi can feature after missing the FA Cup tie midweek due to their ineligibility.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Allan, Doucoure, Van de Beek; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon

Prediction

A vital game for both sides, but which Spurs side will turn up? Frank Lampard’s side desperately need a result to move away from the relegation zone. We’ll lean towards the draw in a fiercely competitive game, 1-1.