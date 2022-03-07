Tottenham vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Harry Kane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin start
Antonio Conte will be searching for more consistency from his Tottenham side as they host Everton in the Premier League this evening. Following a shocking performance against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, which ended their hopes of winning silverware this year, Tottenham’s success this season will come down to their league position and whether they can qualify for the Champions League.
To do so they will need to maintain at a reliable high level of performance and cut out the inconsistencies that has seen them win three and lose four of their last seven league games. Spurs are currently six points off a place in the top four but can cut that gap to just three with a victory this evening.
At the other end of the table, Everton are looking to build some momentum that will take them out of the relegation battle. Frank Lampard will hope to use their midweek FA Cup victory over Boreham Wood as a springboard to reignite their season. They sit just one point above the drop zone and picking up points in the league is the priority for the Toffees starting against Spurs tonight. Follow the live action and updates as Spurs take on the Toffees in the Premier League:
Tottenham vs Everton: Team changes
Antonio Conte makes just one change to the Tottenham team that lost to Middlesbrough last time out as Rodrigo Bentancur comes in to replace Harry Winks.
Frank Lampard on the other hand makes a whole heap of changes. Jordan Pickford returns in goal with Seamus Coleman and Mason Holgate returning to the back line to join Jonjoe Kenny and Michael Keane. In midfield Donny van de Beek starts ahead of Vitaliy Mykolenko and up top Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin slot in alongside Anthony Gordon.
Tottenham vs Everton: Line-ups
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son , Kane
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Allan, Doucoure, Van de Beek, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Tottenham vs Everton: Dele Alli returns to Spurs
Dele Alli makes his return to Tottenham tonight, a month after leaving for Everton in a bid to revive his career.
The 25-year-old scored 67 goals in 269 apppearances for Tottenham, but has only netted one league goal (a penalty) since March 2020.
Since his move to Goodison Park, Dele has only made four substitute appearances and is yet to score but you wouldn’t put it past him to net his first goal for Everton against his old club would you?
Tottenham vs Everton: Antonio Conte admits it’s ‘not easy’ admitting Tottenham ‘can’t fight for something important’
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he deserves to be at a club that is fighting for trophies.
Conte joined Spurs in November but has a big job on his hands to try and get them into a position that would fulfil his needs.
They are condemned to another season without a trophy after an embarrassing FA Cup loss at Middlesbrough, while they are the outsiders in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.
Tottenham vs Everton: Conte on facing the Toffees
Tottenham boss, Antonio Conte, says that now is a good time for his team to play Everton as he has had more time with the players to prepare them for this evening’s match. Conte said:
Tottenham vs Everton: Premier League standings
Tottenham come into the game sitting seventh in the table and knowing that three points tonight would be enough to draw level with sixth placed West Ham. Spurs would then only be three points off the top four and will have played two games less than the Hammers and Manchester United (5th).
On the other hand Everton are 17th and just one point above the bottom three. They do have at least two games in hand around their nearest rivals - in some cases three games - but the sooner they pick up points the less likely it’ll be to win those extra matches. If the Toffees collect all three points this evening they will jump ahead of Leeds in the table and move a big step closer to safety.
Tottenham vs Everton: Recent results
Tottenham have been flip-flopping from wins to defeats so often that it is virtually impossible to predict what kind of performance they are likely to put in. A run of three straight Premier League defeats ended with a Harry Kane masterclass that allowed Spurs to turn over Manchester City away from home before they followed up that victory with a 1-0 loss to Burnley, a 4-0 hammering of Leeds and another 1-0 defeat this time to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup. Antonio Conte’s men are aiming for a top four finish this season but unless they are able to put together a few consecutive league victories that goal isn’t likely to happen.
Everton have won just once in their last nine Premier League games which leaves them hovering just one point above the relegation zone. That victory came against Leeds over a month ago and they followed it up with consecutive defeats to Southampton and Man City. Last time out they defeated National League side Boreham Wood in the FA Cup to reach the quarter-finals and hopefully that victory gives them some confidence to take into tonight’s clash with Spurs.
Tottenham vs Everton: Kenny on Lampard impact
Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny spoke about the impact that Frank Lampard has had on his football since taking over as Everton manager, saying that Lampard’s belief in Kenny’s ability makes releases him from pressure and allows the 24-year-old to play with more freedom. He said:
Tottenham vs Everton: Injuries and absentees
Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura are back in contention for Tottenham according to manager Antonio Conte but Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga remain out.
Everton are without Ben Godfrey but Andre Gomes is expected to be available and Vitaliy Mykolenko could feature despite being taken off against Boreham Wood last Thursday.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has almost recovered from a groin issue so could feature but his inclusion is still up in the air until the team news drops around 7pm.
Tottenham vs Everton
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Tottenham vs Everton this evening. Both teams are in desperate need of points although for vastly different reasons.
Antonio Conte’s Spurs side will be hoping to banish their inconsistent form and string together a run of victories as they push towards the European places with an eye on a top four finish this season. Tottenham are currently six points adrift of fourth place but they have games in hand on their nearest rivals - bar Arsenal - and will want to cut that gap to three with a victory over struggling Everton tonight.
The Toffees, meanwhile, are just one point above the bottom three and are in desperate need of points to avoid being drawn into a relegation fight. Like Spurs, they have games in hand on the teams closest to them in the table which could play nicely into Frank Lampard’s plans but he will want his team to move up the table as quickly as possible. Three points from tonight’s game would be enough to move Everton above Leeds United and take them one step closer to safety.
