(Getty Images)

Antonio Conte will be searching for more consistency from his Tottenham side as they host Everton in the Premier League this evening. Following a shocking performance against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, which ended their hopes of winning silverware this year, Tottenham’s success this season will come down to their league position and whether they can qualify for the Champions League.

To do so they will need to maintain at a reliable high level of performance and cut out the inconsistencies that has seen them win three and lose four of their last seven league games. Spurs are currently six points off a place in the top four but can cut that gap to just three with a victory this evening.

At the other end of the table, Everton are looking to build some momentum that will take them out of the relegation battle. Frank Lampard will hope to use their midweek FA Cup victory over Boreham Wood as a springboard to reignite their season. They sit just one point above the drop zone and picking up points in the league is the priority for the Toffees starting against Spurs tonight. Follow the live action and updates as Spurs take on the Toffees in the Premier League: