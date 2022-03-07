Everton travel to Tottenham tonight looking to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

A win over minnows Boreham Wood midweek in the FA Cup should improve confidence in Frank Lampard’s side.

While Antonio Conte’s men will be challenged to show their best form as their inconsistency threatens to spoil their season and wreck any hopes of claiming a top four finish.

The cup loss in extra time to Middlesbrough was another sign of the Italian’s difficulty in finding rhythm with this group.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When and where is it?

The match will kick-off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 7 March at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage due to begin at 19:00 GMT.

Team news

Spurs welcome back Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura from injury and both will be pushing for a start after the mixed form shown in their absence. Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are set to miss out once again.

Lucas’ return could see Dejan Kulusevski revert to a wing-back role in place of Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal.

Mykolenko is looking to shake off a dead leg which forced him out of the game against Boreham Wood.

Ben Godfrey (thigh) is setill out, joining the likes of Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina and Demarai Gray (illness) on the sidelines.

Andre Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could play some part though. While Donny van de Beek, ex-Spurs man Dele Alli and Anwar El Ghazi can feature after missing the FA Cup tie midweek due to their ineligibility.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Allan, Doucoure, Van de Beek; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon

Odds

Tottenham: 1/2

Draw: 16/5

Everton: 21/4

Prediction

A vital game for both sides, but which Spurs side will turn up? Frank Lampard’s side desperately need a result to move away from the relegation zone. We’ll lean towards the draw in a fiercely competitive game, 1-1.