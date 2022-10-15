Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg see Tottenham overcome wasteful Everton

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A landmark day for Harry Kane ended with an outcome that is all too familiar. On his 400th appearance for Tottenham, the striker’s second-half penalty and 258th club goal set Spurs on their way to a 2-0 win over Everton to maintain their perfect record at home this season. Frank Lampard will be left to rue a costly spill from his goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and two spurned chances before half-time when Spurs had looked edgy and tired, and it wasn’t until Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg doubled Tottenham’s lead in the 86th minute that the home supporters could enjoy victory on an afternoon that had for the most part been far more simple.

Antonio Conte’s side march on, though, and for now are keeping track of Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League. A seventh home win out of seven, stretching to 10 out of 10 including last term, is an impressive record but like many of their victories this season, this was one where Spurs struggled for rhythm and relied on one of their star forwards making the difference when they were enjoying a good spell. Just like in many of his previous 399 games, Kane was once again that difference.

After a rare miss from the spot against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, the England captain was back on target against his international team-mate, who guessed correctly and was beaten to his right. Kane won the penalty and although he may have been impeded by Pickford as the Everton goalkeeper attempted to recover from his error, it would also not be unfair to suggest that the striker relied on some of the dark arts that add another side to his game than goals.

It will add to Lampard’s frustration after Everton missed the two best chances of the first half. After being battered 5-0 here in the final weeks of last season, Lampard and his side arrived with a basic gameplan to sit deep and deny Tottenham space. Had either Demarai Gray or Amadou Onana taken their opportunities when put through on goal then the Everton manager’s approach may have been an inspired one. Instead, Everton barely landed a punch in the second half and when they eventually opened up in search of the equaliser late on, Hojbjerg put the game beyond them.

The result maintains Tottenham’s momentum and Conte will be glad to move on here without requiring too much of a strenuous effort. Spurs are a team in the midst of a relentless grind of fixtures and there have been times, such as in the final half hour of their 3-2 over Frankfurt on Wednesday, where it has looked like it too. To their credit, Spurs started with purpose and looked threatening on the left side through Son Heung-min and Ivan Perisic, but Everton did enough to get through the first spell of pressure without Pickford having to make a save.

Neither, though, did Hugo Lloris, but the Tottenham goalkeeper should have been left with no chance as Everton squandered two golden opportunities. In each instance Everton were sharper, with both Gray and then Onana having the burst that Tottenham looked short of at times. First Gray beat Rodrigo Bentancur to a clearance downfield before cutting across the midfielder and in on goal. Then Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero left a ball to each other on the halfway line and allowed Onana to stride through. Conte already had his head in his hands but just like the previous chance from Gray, Onana fired over the bar.

It came as Tottenham had slowed down. Their play to start had been sharp and instinctive but the sight of an Everton side who were pulled apart in this fixture last season now being hard to beat had muddled their heads.

Tottenham had seen little interplay between Kane and Son, and Richarlison had been quiet in his first appearance against his former side. On the stroke of half-time that changed as Son flicked to Kane, who whipped in a dangerous cross with his left foot. Richarlison prodded over from close range in what was his last meaningful involvement, as the forward’s reunion with Everton was cut short due to a calf injury early after the break.

Eric Dier on the ball for Spurs (AP)

By that point, Tottenham had eventually forced Pickford into his first stop as Ben Davies picked out Kane at the back post. Kane struck the volley sweetly and although it was central, the ball skidding off the pitch made it harder for Pickford, who got a hand to it. Son blasted over on the follow up before Perisic created a better chance for Son as he dug a cross out on the left, but the touch at the front post was missing.

Spurs had woken up again but unlike the purposeful spell of pressure to begin the first half, there was a breakthrough goal at the start of the second. The danger again began on the left as Perisic crossed towards Son, who ducked. It broke to Matt Doherty, who sent a tame shot at Pickford with his weaker left foot. With Kane lurking, the striker was quickest to latch onto the loose ball before going to ground. Kane had both scored and missed a penalty in the midweek Champions League win but the result here was the more familiar outcome.

Kane then had a turn and shot saved by Pickford but as Tottenham again lost momentum they were perhaps fortunate to encounter an opponent in Everton who lacked any sense of adventure in the second half to get themselves back in the game. Tottenham have seemed to be running on fumes at points this season, with Frankfurt showing their vulnerabilities on Wednesday, but in the end it was two players who have started all 14 matches this season who were the goalscorers. After Kane’s penalty, Hojbjerg made the bursting run from midfield to get onto Bentancur’s cross, with a deflection off Alex Iwobi taking it past Pickford. Tottenham, for now, keep going too.