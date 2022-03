Tottenham host Everton tonight in the Premier League with a result hugely important for both sides’ hopes of finishing the season strong.

The Toffees have been boosted by their FA Cup win over Boreham Wood, but just one point separates them from the relegation zone, underlining the urgency for results under their new boss Frank Lampard.

While Spurs went down to Middlesbrough midweek, ending hopes of silverware for another season.

Antonio Conte will once again attempt to inspire the best from this group, who have shown brilliance in recent weeks against Man City and Leeds, only for inconsistency to hold back any momentum and dampen hopes of a top four finish.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When and where is it?

The match will kick-off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 7 March at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage due to begin at 19:00 GMT.

Team news

Spurs welcome back Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura from injury and both will be pushing for a start after the mixed form shown in their absence. Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are set to miss out once again.

Lucas’ return could see Dejan Kulusevski revert to a wing-back role in place of Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal.

Mykolenko is looking to shake off a dead leg which forced him out of the game against Boreham Wood.

Ben Godfrey (thigh) is setill out, joining the likes of Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina and Demarai Gray (illness) on the sidelines.

Andre Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could play some part though. While Donny van de Beek, ex-Spurs man Dele Alli and Anwar El Ghazi can feature after missing the FA Cup tie midweek due to their ineligibility.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Allan, Doucoure, Van de Beek; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon

Prediction

A vital game for both sides, but which Spurs side will turn up? Frank Lampard’s side desperately need a result to move away from the relegation zone. We’ll lean towards the draw in a fiercely competitive game, 1-1.