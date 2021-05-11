Tottenham Hotspur have announced that they will have fan representation on the board as the fallout of their European Super League involvement continues.

Spurs were involved in the failed breakaway league, but were heavily criticised and the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has called for the resignation of the club’s executive board.

That will not happen, but the club say that they will now set up a ‘Club Advisory Panel’ comprising of elected representatives from different areas of the fanbase.

A statement read: “We have all learnt lessons from recent events and have reviewed fan engagement as a priority.

“As a result we shall be liaising with key stakeholders and establishing a Club Advisory Panel, comprised of elected representatives from the different constituencies of our fanbase, inclusive and reflective of our fans’ diversity.

“The Chair of this Panel will be appointed annually as a full non-executive of the club board. We believe this provides for authentic, genuine representation and will ensure fans are at the heart of club decision-making, something we greatly welcome.”

The club’s board have tried to meet with THST, who are so far refusing and have appointed the Football Supporters’ Association to mediate in any talks.

That is a decision that has not gone down well with the club.

The statement added: “We are disappointed that the board of the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust (THST) has not yet met with the club.

“The THST, with whom we have worked and, indeed, promoted, for 20 years has called for the resignations of the Executive Board over the ESL - individuals who have lived and breathed this club for the best part of two decades.

“We have offered on several occasions to meet board-to-board and discuss an open agenda - excluding a change of club ownership and the resignation of the board. Our door remains open on this basis.”

PA