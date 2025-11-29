‘Wham, bam!’ Chaos as Tottenham concede twice in opening six minutes
Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was booed by his own supporters after his clearance was punished by Harry Wilson as Fulham scored twice in just six opening minutes
Tottenham conceded twice in the opening six minutes of their Premier League home match against Fulham as goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was booed by his own supporters following a calamitous error.
Having fallen behind to Kenny Tete’s deflected strike inside four minutes, it quickly went from bad to worse for Thomas Frank’s side as Vicario attempted to dribble out of trouble close to the touchline but presented a chance to Fulham.
Harry Wilson curled into the empty net from range - as the mood inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turned and the frustrated home supporters directed their anger at the Spurs goalkeeper.
Vicario's ill-advised clearance leads to Harry Wilson whipping in a delightful goal to put Fulham two ahead against Spurs 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zpza2FW0hk— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2025
Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was the earliest that Tottenham had conceded two goals in a Premier League home match. There were only two minutes and 16 seconds between the goals and it left Spurs with a mountain to climb against Marco Silva’s side.
"Vicario is getting absolute pelters from his own supporters,” the former Arsenal striker Alan Smith said on Sky Sports. "He makes a complete hash of his clearance. Wham, bam - what a start.
"You don't hear that often, booing your own player after seven minutes. A goalkeeper too. This could get really testing for the Spurs players now."
Tottenham came into the clash following a humiliating 4-1 defeat against north London rivals Arsenal and a 5-3 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments