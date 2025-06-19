Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham have been fined £75,000 by the FA in relation to homophobic chanting from their supporters during a match against Manchester United in September.

Spurs were charged with misconduct by the FA in November, after chants from their away following at Old Trafford were aimed at Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and United's former Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount during a 3-0 win on September 29.

It was alleged Tottenham failed to ensure their spectators and supporters conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and did not use words or otherwise behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting way, with either an express or implied reference to sexual orientation.

After Spurs admitted to both breaches of FA Rule E21, an independent regulatory commission imposed a £150,000 fine, an action plan and a formal warning. The fine was reduced to £75,000 following an appeal by the club.

The homophobic chanting had been criticised by Tottenham in a statement issued on the day of the match.

"This is simply unacceptable, hugely offensive and no way to show support for the team," a Spurs statement on September 29 read.

"The club will be working closely with the police and stewards to identify anyone instigating or joining in with the chanting - we shall take the strongest possible action in accordance with our sanctions and banning policy."

Proud Lilywhites, Spurs' LGBTQI+ supporters group, said at the time: "Loved what happened on the pitch at Old Trafford; didn't love the homophobic chanting off the pitch.

"We're all Spurs fans just like you. When you sing these songs you're telling us we don't belong; and we do - as much as you do."

PA